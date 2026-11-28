Astronomers push back as SpaceX wins licence for up to 1mn Starmind AI satellites

The SpaceX Starship and Super Heavy v3 Booster lift off on its 14th test flight from the SpaceX launch complex in Starbase, Texas, on Sept 28 . Photograph: Steve Nesius/Reuters

The SpaceX Starship and Super Heavy v3 Booster lift off on its 14th test flight from the SpaceX launch complex in Starbase, Texas, on Sept 28 . Photograph: Steve Nesius/Reuters

Astronomers have raised concerns over Elon Musk's Starmind programme after US regulators authorised SpaceX to deploy up to one million satellites for space-based artificial intelligence (AI) data centres.

The American Astronomical Society (AAS) said it was “disheartened and dismayed” by the decision, warning that the proposed satellite network would undermine astronomical research and the public's enjoyment of the night sky.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved the plan on Wednesday, saying it would help meet growing demand for AI computing.

SpaceX argues that harnessing near-constant sunlight in space could reduce the energy consumption and environmental impact associated with data centres on Earth.

Under the licence terms, SpaceX must begin deployment by November 2033, have 100,000 satellites in operation by November 2035 and 500,000 by November 2038, with the full constellation due by November 2040.

Critics highlighted steep technical and orbital risks, including cooling excess heat in space, collision hazards above roughly 17,000 existing satellites and atmospheric effects from launches and reentries.

A July Government Accountability Office report and a Columbia University energy-policy paper also cautioned over deployment barriers, debris and launch scale.

Amazon's Leo unit criticised the plan, while the FCC deferred SpaceX's request for graveyard orbits above 600km.

The Starmind approval faces growing scrutiny over orbital governance and environmental fallout, according to The Guardian.

FCC chair Brendan Carr hailed the authorisation as leading the world into the era of super intelligence.