2,000 Bhori of jewellery 'stolen' in Dhanmondi, guards 'knocked out after morog pulao meal'

Around 2,000 Bhori of gold, silver and diamond jewellery has allegedly been stolen from Purabi Jewellers at a shopping mall in Dhaka's Dhanmondi, with the shop's management suspecting the involvement of security guards.

The management alleges that several guards were rendered unconscious after eating chicken pulao before the theft.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday at the shopping mall in Dhanmondi 6/A.

Police have detained four security guards, Dhanmondi Police Station chief Mohammad Imdadul Islam Tayeb said.

Purobi Jewellers owner Amit Ghosh said the thieves also took between Tk 1 million and Tk 1.2 million in cash.

Sanjib Shil, a senior salesperson at the shop, said three security guards had been missing since the incident -- one employed by the jeweller and two by the shopping mall.

He suspected that the shop's other guards had been given food laced with a substance that rendered them unconscious.

Sanjib said CCTV footage showed several people stealing from the shop, with one of the missing guards allegedly assisting the intruders.

Sheikh Zahidul Islam, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Ramna Division, said efforts were underway to bring those responsible to justice.

Around noon on Saturday, police were seen cordoning off the shopping mall while a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team collected evidence.

Zubayer Ahmed, another salesperson, said a similar theft had been attempted several years ago, when security guards were given sweets.

The owner became aware of the situation after one of the guards fell unconscious, foiling the attempted theft.