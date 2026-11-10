Two injured in twin crude bomb blasts at Dhaka University

Two people have suffered injuries, one critically, after crude bombs exploded at two separate locations on the Dhaka University campus within minutes of each other.

The explosions occurred around 2:20pm on Tuesday near the Faculty of Business Studies and the adjacent Mall Chattar area.

One of the improvised devices detonated on top of a parked vehicle.

Both injured were caught in the blasts, with the critically wounded victim transported to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Speaking to bdnews24.com, Dhaka University Proctor Israfil Ratan said: "Crude bombs were detonated in two locations. "

“Two individuals have sustained injuries. One is in critical condition after being struck in the head while inside a vehicle."