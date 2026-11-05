Policeman hurt as 'Chhatra League' hurls crude bomb during march

A police patrol car has been damaged after a crude bomb was allegedly hurled at it during a procession by the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League in Dhaka’s Kurmitola.

The driver of the vehicle, a police constable, was injured in the incident.

The incident took place in front of Kurmitola General Hospital, adjacent to the Army Golf Club on the Airport Road around 7:30am on Thursday.

The injured policeman has been identified as Md Enamul. He was driving the Cantonment Police Station's patrol car Golf Club 83.

Cantonment Police Station chief Muhammad Gias Uddin confirmed this information to bdnews24.com.

According to the police, a convoy of 70 to 80 motorcycles was heading towards Kuril Bishwa Road from Banani, chanting “Joy Bangla” slogans. When the convoy arrived in front of Kurmitola General Hospital, an unidentified member of the group hurled a crude bomb at a police patrol car.

The explosion caused minor injuries to the left eye of the driver of the vehicle, Constable Enamul. After the incident, he was rescued and taken to the emergency department of Kurmitola General Hospital. Later, at the advice of a doctor, he was transferred to the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital in Agargaon. He is currently undergoing treatment there.

Police said the law-and-order situation in the area is normal after the incident.

Police patrols in the area have been reinforced and a drive is being conducted to identify and arrest the motorcycle riders involved in the attack after reviewing CCTV footage.