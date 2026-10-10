October 10, 2026

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Crude bomb explodes outside Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka

Police say two motorcycle riders hurled the explosives before fleeing

Crude bomb explodes outside Prime Minister&#039;s Office in Dhaka

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 10 Oct 2026, 01:57 PM

Updated : 10 Oct 2026, 01:57 PM

A crude bomb exploded outside the Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka's Tejgaon in a late-night incident involving two people on a motorcycle, police said.

The incident occurred around 1:30am on Saturday, when the riders threw two crude bombs, one of which exploded, according to Ibne Mizan, deputy commissioner of police for the Tejgaon Division.

He said the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's bomb disposal unit rushed to the scene and defused the unexploded bomb.

"Two people arrived on a motorcycle outside the Prime Minister's Office. They waited for a few minutes, looked around and then threw two crude bombs before riding away," Mizan said.

The two men fled towards Mirpur Road via Agargaon, he added.

"Work to identify those involved began immediately after the incident," the deputy commissioner said.

Police are collecting CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the suspects.

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