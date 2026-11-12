November 12, 2026

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Bomb scare at Dhaka University: 8 foreign students leaving Bangladesh

Security checkpoints are being set up at the campus entrances

Bomb scare at Dhaka University: 8 foreign students leaving Bangladesh

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 12 Nov 2026, 12:07 PM

Updated : 12 Nov 2026, 12:07 PM

Eight Chinese students enrolled at Dhaka University have decided to leave Bangladesh early after a series of crude bomb explosions on campus sparked fears over safety.

On Thursday, Prof MA Kawser, provost of the university’s PJ Hartog International Hall, confirmed the development to bdnews24.com.

Two have already flown back to China, while the remaining six are scheduled to depart on Nov 13, ahead of their original departure date, he said.

Prof Kawser, however, added that other foreign residents felt reassured after being briefed on the administration's latest security measures.

More than 10 bomb blasts have been reported at various spots on campus over three straight days since Sunday.

On Tuesday, a blast on a parked car at the Faculty of Business Studies injured two people, including the driver, and spread fear on campus.

DU has suspended an officer and an employee over alleged involvement in the crude bomb blasts. It also plans to set up security checkpoints at the campus entrances, staffed by law enforcers, the proctorial team and the Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC).

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