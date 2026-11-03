Two crude-bomb explosions in Mirpur leave worker injured

One individual has been injured after two crude bombs exploded outside an AJR Parcel and Courier Service office at Challantika intersection at Dhaka’s Mirpur-11.

The explosions took place at around 8:30pm on Tuesday, Pallabi Police chief Jalal Uddin said.

A worker at the courier service was hurt. Local residents rescued him and took him to hospital. Police could not immediately identify the victim.

Closed-circuit television footage showed sacks of parcels piled outside the office as employees worked nearby. Two people arrived on a motorcycle, threw two crude bombs in quick succession and fled.

“There was a [crude bomb] explosion earlier outside the courier service’s head office. We suspect this incident may have stemmed from a business dispute. Police are investigating the cause and working to identify those involved,” Jalal said.

Blast outside BTV Building

Earlier on Tuesday, a crude bomb exploded outside the Bangladesh Television building in Rampura, police said.

Rampura Police chief Jahangir Hossain said someone had thrown the bomb, which then exploded. No one was injured.

“Police efforts to identify those involved are continuing,” he said.