Four arrested after blasts outside International Crimes Tribunal judge’s home

Several crude bombs have exploded outside the Dhanmondi home of a judge at the International Crimes Tribunal-2, prompting police to arrest four people.

The blasts occurred shortly before Friday prayers, while the Bomb Disposal Unit recovered three more unexploded devices thrown at the time.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Ramna Division Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Zahidul Islam said four to five crude bombs exploded outside Manjurul Bashid’s home before a specialised bomb disposal team rendered the remaining three unexploded devices harmless.

“Four people were arrested with the help of local residents while fleeing,” he said.

A relative of the judge gave a different account, saying unidentified attackers threw three bombs outside their Dhanmondi home just before Jummah prayers. Two exploded, and one did not.

A bomb disposal unit officer said a team rushed to the scene upon receiving word, retrieving and safely defusing three unexploded crude devices.