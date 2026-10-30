Gold price falls in Bangladesh after two straight rises

Gold prices have fallen again in Bangladesh after two consecutive increases, with the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) also cutting silver rates.

The new rates took effect at 10am on Friday, the association said.

Under the revised price list, 22-carat hallmarked gold is selling at Tk 19,125 per gram, putting the price of one Bhori (11.664g) at Tk 223,074.

The price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk 213,043 per Bhori, while 18-carat gold costs Tk 182,950. Gold sold under the traditional method is priced at Tk 149,474 per Bhori.

The price of 22-carat gold previously stood at Tk 224,707 per Bhori, marking a drop of Tk 1,633 in a day.

The price of 21-carat gold has fallen by Tk 1,575 per Bhori, while 18-carat gold is down Tk 1,341 and traditional-method gold Tk 1,108.

In a media statement, BAJUS said it had revised the rates in response to a fall in the price of pure, or Tejabi, gold in the local market.

The latest cut follows two increases earlier this week. On Wednesday, BAJUS raised the price of 22-carat gold by Tk 2,216 per Bhori, followed by another Tk 1,633 hike on Thursday.

The two increases had added Tk 3,849 to the price over two days.

Gold prices also fell in the international market on Friday.

Spot gold dropped 0.6 percent to $3,995.42 an ounce, its lowest level since Jul 17, Reuters reported.

Gold prices fell by around 3.8 percent in the international market in October. Market analysts attribute the decline to strong US economic growth, inflationary pressure and the prospect of higher interest rates.

BAJUS has also cut the price of 22-carat hallmarked silver by Tk 175 to Tk 3,674 per Bhori, from Tk 3,849.

Prices of other grades of silver have also been lowered.