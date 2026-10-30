October 30, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

3 die of dengue in a day, another 1,262 hospitalised

A total of 133,367 patients have been admitted to hospital this year, of whom 126,713 have been discharged following treatment

3 die of dengue in a day, another 1,262 hospitalised

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 30 Oct 2026, 05:48 PM

Updated : 30 Oct 2026, 05:48 PM

Three more patients have died of dengue in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours.

The latest fatalities bring the total death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 418 this year, with October alone accounting for 173 deaths, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The DGHS reported all three deaths in the Dhaka Division.

According to a health directorate bulletin issued on Thursday, 435 new patients were hospitalised in the Dhaka Division between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

Among other divisions, Barishal recorded 182 admissions, Chattogram 268, Khulna 131, Mymensingh 75, Rajshahi 112, Rangpur 48, and Sylhet 11.

So far this year, a total of 133,367 patients have been admitted to hospital with dengue nationwide, of whom 126,713 have been discharged following treatment.

The DGHS has maintained records of dengue hospitalisations and fatalities since 2000.

The country recorded its worst dengue outbreak in 2023, with 321,179 hospital admissions and 1,705 deaths. Last year, over 400 deaths and more than 102,000 cases were reported.

Related Stories
6 die as dengue toll crosses 400
6 die as dengue toll crosses 400
Dengue surges as old mosquito tactics fail
Dengue surges as old mosquito tactics fail
Dengue: 5 die as 2,218 enter hospitals
Dengue: 5 die as 2,218 enter hospitals
Microsoft develops AI tool that diagnoses ‘like a doctor’
Microsoft develops AI tool that diagnoses ‘like a doctor’
Read More
No third country in Japan talks: Humaiun
No third country in Japan talks: Humaiun
North Korea blamed for $6.3bn Binance heist
North Korea blamed for $6.3bn Binance heist
Japan pushes to clear Myanmar from blacklist
Japan pushes to clear Myanmar from blacklist
6 die in lightning strike in Pabna wetlands
6 die in lightning strike in Pabna wetlands
Read More
Opinion

Sabir Mustafa

Trump’s political legacy hangs in the balance
Sabir Mustafa

Jamie McGeever

Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Jamie McGeever

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
Read More