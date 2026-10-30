3 die of dengue in a day, another 1,262 hospitalised

Three more patients have died of dengue in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours.

The latest fatalities bring the total death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 418 this year, with October alone accounting for 173 deaths, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The DGHS reported all three deaths in the Dhaka Division.

According to a health directorate bulletin issued on Thursday, 435 new patients were hospitalised in the Dhaka Division between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

Among other divisions, Barishal recorded 182 admissions, Chattogram 268, Khulna 131, Mymensingh 75, Rajshahi 112, Rangpur 48, and Sylhet 11.

So far this year, a total of 133,367 patients have been admitted to hospital with dengue nationwide, of whom 126,713 have been discharged following treatment.

The DGHS has maintained records of dengue hospitalisations and fatalities since 2000.

The country recorded its worst dengue outbreak in 2023, with 321,179 hospital admissions and 1,705 deaths. Last year, over 400 deaths and more than 102,000 cases were reported.