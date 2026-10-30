UK's CMA opens investigation into Meta's terms for publishers and advertisers

The logo of Meta is seen at the entrance of the company's temporary stand ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland Jan 18, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The logo of Meta is seen at the entrance of the company's temporary stand ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland Jan 18, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Britain's competition regulator on Friday said it has opened an investigation into whether Meta imposed exploitative terms on publishers and advertisers that required them to use their content to develop its own services, including its AI features.

The CMA said Facebook parent Meta's commercial terms could let it collect content from publishers' websites and use it to develop and provide its own products and services, without businesses choosing whether or how their content is used.

The watchdog said that the terms, which it said Meta planned to revise in Nov 20 but has since put on hold, could amount to an unlawful imposition of unfair trading conditions.

The CMA's investigation will determine whether Meta holds a dominant position in a relevant UK market and, if so, whether the terms amount to abuse of that position.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.