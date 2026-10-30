6 die in lightning strike while fishing in Pabna wetlands

Six people have been killed and three others injured in a lightning strike in the wetlands in Pabna Sadar Upazila.

The incident took place around 5:30pm on Friday in the Sonapati wetlands in the Malanchi Union, said local union council Chairman Kabir Hossain Babu said.

The names and identities of the victims have yet to be confirmed.

Kabir said the victims had taken shelter in a raised hut amid the storm. The structure was made of polythene and on a platform. Lightning then struck the hut.

The dead include young people, the local official said.

Kabir said, “Six people were killed on the spot in the lightning strike. We have rescued three people with injuries and sent them to the hospital.”

“The bodies of the dead are very badly burnt. We are not immediately able to confirm their names and identities. We are trying to confirm them.”

Pabna Sadar Police Station chief Tariqul Islam said, “Police have gone to the scene once the incident was reported. They are working on rescue and recovery efforts, as well as confirming the victims’ identities. We will be able to provide details of the situation at a later time.”