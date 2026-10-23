2 children among 4 of a family burnt in fire at Gazipur house

Four members of a family, including two children, have suffered burns in a fire at a house in Gazipur’s Sadar Upazila.

The injured were taken to the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute on Friday morning after the incident occurred around dawn.

The victims have been identified as Molsin Prodhan, 30, his wife Selina Akhter, 25, and their children Sohad, 4, and Shayan, 5.

Members of the family saw that a sofa in the house was on fire around dawn. The flames then spread to the wooden roof and two motorcycles that were parked on the verandah. The blaze eventually spread to the rest of the house.

The cause and source of the fire have yet to be confirmed.

The injured were first taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital. From there, they were sent to the burn institute for advanced treatment.

Sultan Mahmud Sikder, resident doctor at the institute’s emergency division, said that Selina had suffered burns on 40 percent of her body, Shayan on 12 percent, Sohad on 2 percent and Molsin on 1 percent.

The mother and older brother of the family have been admitted to the burn institute, while the father and the younger brother are under observation.