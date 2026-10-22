October 22, 2026

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Man burnt Narsingdi dyeing factory boiler fire dies in Dhaka hospital

Four other workers are being treated for burns at Dhaka Medical College Hospital

Man burnt Narsingdi dyeing factory boiler fire dies in Dhaka hospital

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 22 Oct 2026, 02:03 PM

Updated : 22 Oct 2026, 02:03 PM

A worker has died after suffering burns in a boiler fire at a dyeing factory in Narsingdi Sadar, while another remains in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The deceased, identified as Jamal, 38, breathed his last at the ICU of the burn unit at Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 9:45am on Thursday. He had burns on 60 percent of his body.

The fire broke out in a boiler at the factory on Wednesday afternoon.

Five Fire Service and Civil Defence units brought it under control after two hours of effort, and the injured workers were admitted to the burn unit at the hospital.

The four other injured workers -- identified with single names -- are Tipu, 45, with 90 percent burns, Faisal, 25, with 25 percent, Rubel, 35, with 8 percent, and Shajahan, 30, with 4 percent.

Harunur Rashid, resident physician at the burn unit, said Jamal and Tipu were moved to the ICU in a critical condition given the extent of their burns.

Jamal died there, while the rest are being treated in the emergency department, he added.

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