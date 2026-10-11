4 burnt in gas leak blast in Narayanganj

Four people, including a couple, have suffered serious burn injuries after a gas leak caused an explosion in Narayanganj. All of them are still in danger, a doctor says.

The incident occurred in Kanchpur around 1:30am on Sunday, with the victims taken to the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka.

They have been identified as Rozina, 30, her husband Sharif, 34, and their family members Riaz, 22, and Rony, 19.

Dr Sultan Mahmud Sikder, resident doctor at the institute’s emergency department, said Rozina had burns on 60 percent of her body, Sharif and Riaz on 40 percent each, and Rony on 70 percent of his body.

Sultan said the victims are being administered the appropriate care for their conditions.