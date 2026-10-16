October 16, 2026

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Four burn victims die after gas leak explosion at Narayanganj home

Doctors say severe burns and damaged airways left them beyond saving

Four burn victims die after gas leak explosion at Narayanganj home

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 16 Oct 2026, 05:21 PM

Updated : 16 Oct 2026, 05:21 PM

All four people who suffered burns in an explosion triggered by a gas leakin Narayanganj’s Kanchpur have now died.

The last to die was a 19-year-old identified only as Ronny, who succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning.

The blast, caused by a gas leak in a residential room, took place around 1:30am on Oct 9.

Those injured were identified only as Sharif, 34, his wife Rozina, 30, her brother Riaz, 22, and neighbour Ronny.

They had been undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery since the accident.

Resident physician Sultan Mahmud Shikder said every effort was made to save the patients, but the extent of the burns and damage to their airways meant none could be saved.

Rozina, who had burns covering 60 percent of her body, died at 3:45pm on Wednesday, Dr Shikder said. Sharif had 40 percent burns along with inhalation burns and passed away at 4am on Thursday.

Riaz, who also had 40 percent burns and inhalation burns, died at 2:20pm on Thursday.

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