Two 'critically' burnt after gas leak sparks fire in Narayanganj's Fatullah

A gas leak has sparked a fire in Narayanganj’s Fatullah, leaving two men “critically” burnt.

Both have been admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka with respiratory tract injuries.

The accident occurred around 2:50am on Friday. The victims, identified only as Pasha, 40, and Ranjit, 45, were taken to the hospital early in the morning.

Resident physician Sultan Mahmud Sikder said Pasha suffered burns to 87 percent of his body, while Ranjit's burns covered 52 percent.

They are receiving the highest level of treatment, but their conditions remain critical, he added.