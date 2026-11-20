Gangster linked to Dawood Ibrahim killed in ‘encounter’ over Delhi murder

A gangster linked to underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim has reportedly been killed in a police encounter in India's Uttar Pradesh state over the murder of a man in New Delhi.

Naseem Durrani, 37, was killed in a joint operation by Delhi police and the Noida Special Task Force in Bulandshahr, according the Indian broadcaster NDTV.

Durrani allegedly fired around 20 rounds at a 26-year-old man identified only as Sameer in northeast Delhi's Khajuri Khas on Nov 16. Sameer was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police suspect the murder was linked to a rivalry between the Durrani and Haroon Saifi gangs.

Durrani's Criminal Links

Known by the alias Rizwan, Durrani was in contact with “Chhota Shakeel”, a close aide of Ibrahim.

Shakeel had tasked him with killing jailed gangster Chhota Rajan in 2016, NDTV said.

Durrani faced more than 20 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder and robbery. He was also arrested in a case involving threats to Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah.

Police said Durrani, a resident of Bulandshahr, carried a reward of Rs 50,000 or about Tk 66,600 and sought to establish his dominance in northeast Delhi.

His gang was involved in a long-running rivalry with a group led by Raja Mewati, also known as Akki Don, over territorial control, betting, drugs and extortion.

Mewati was shot dead on May 26, and Durrani was later identified as the main shooter.