October 13, 2026

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'Delhi doesn't need dark superhero, Robin': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's Batman mask at protest

“Delhi isn't Gotham, and we don't need a dark superhero and Robin,” Union Minister Jayant Singh writes in a post on X

&#039;Delhi doesn&#039;t need dark superhero, Robin&#039;: BJP on Rahul Gandhi&#039;s Batman mask at protest
Mallikarjun Kharge tries wearing the Batman mask with Rahul Gandhi's help. Photo: NDTV

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 13 Oct 2026, 10:34 AM

Updated : 13 Oct 2026, 10:34 AM

BJP leaders have taken a swipe at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP Rahul Gandhi after the two wore Batman masks during an opposition protest in New Delhi against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The incident took place during a march by the opposition INDIA bloc in central Delhi, where protesters demanded Kumar’s resignation over the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision, or SIR, of electoral rolls, reports NDTV.

A group of young people wearing Batman masks caught Gandhi’s attention during the demonstration. In an apparent attempt to engage with Gen-Z protesters, the Congress leader took one of the masks and put it on while travelling on a bus with Kharge.

He also helped the veteran Congress leader put on a Batman mask.

BJP leaders, however, mocked the gesture and accused the opposition of trying to mislead young people.

Union Minister Jayant Singh, in a post on X, invoked Batman and his sidekick Robin to ridicule the Congress leaders.

“Delhi isn't Gotham, and we don't need a dark superhero and Robin,” he said.

Gotham City, the fictional home of Batman in DC Comics, is often portrayed as a city plagued by crime and corruption.

The Batman reference follows an exchange Gandhi had with students and young people on Instagram in August.

Asked during the interaction whether he was Batman, Gandhi replied: “Let's just say that no one has ever seen me and Batman in the same room together.”

Posters describing Gandhi as “The Real Life Batman” later appeared at Congress offices in central Delhi.

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