November 13, 2026

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Rahul Gandhi accuses Indian PM Modi of ‘tapping his phone’

The Congress leader makes the allegation during an Instagram question-and-answer session

Rahul Gandhi accuses Indian PM Modi of ‘tapping his phone’

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 13 Nov 2026, 05:57 PM

Updated : 13 Nov 2026, 05:57 PM

India’s Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of tapping his phone, NDTV reports.

Rahul held up his phone during an online interactive session, saying he had all the proof he needed against Modi on it.

"The proof is in this phone, and the PM knows it since he taps my phone,” he said.

Rahul did not provide any evidence to substantiate the allegation.

The remark came during an “Ask Me” session on Instagram, where the Congress leader responded to questions and reiterated his demand for a public debate with the prime minister, NDTV said.

Rahul has previously claimed that he and other politicians had their phones bugged with Pegasus surveillance equipment.

"I myself had Pegasus on my phone. Large number of politicians have Pegasus on their phones. I've been called by intelligence officers who say please be careful of what you say on your phone as we are recording the stuff," Gandhi alleged in 2023.

Modi’s government had denied the allegations.

On Friday, Rahul once again called the prime minister to a debate, saying it would settle who was controlled by foreign interests and who was working against the interests of the nation.

He has repeatedly called Modi for an open discussion on a range of issues, including electoral processes, foreign influence and financial security.

BJP leaders have dismissed the challenges, saying Rahul was trying to avoid debates in parliament.

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