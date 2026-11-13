November 13, 2026

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Dengue: Two more die, 1,255 hospitalised in a day

The latest deaths push the mosquito-borne disease’s toll for the year to 483

Dengue: Two more die, 1,255 hospitalised in a day

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 13 Nov 2026, 05:36 PM

Updated : 13 Nov 2026, 05:36 PM

Dengue has claimed two more lives in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll this year to 483.

Hospitals have admitted a further 1,255 patients with the mosquito-borne disease.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Friday that both latest deaths were reported at hospitals in Dhaka Division.

With the latest admissions, the number of dengue patients treated in hospitals this year has risen to 158,883.

Of the new patients, 434 were admitted in Dhaka Division, 267 in Chattogram, 160 in Khulna, 147 in Barishal, 89 in Rajshahi, 76 each in Rangpur and Mymensingh, and six in Sylhet.

The DGHS has been keeping records of dengue-related hospital admissions and deaths since 2000.

The highest number of admissions was recorded in 2023, when 321,179 people were hospitalised with the disease. That year also saw the highest death toll, with 1,705 fatalities.

More than 400 people died of dengue last year, while over 102,000 cases were recorded.

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