November 13, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Six people dead near Kenya's capital after building collapses - Citizen TV

At least three people have been rescued and taken to hospital

Six people dead near Kenya&#039;s capital after building collapses - Citizen TV
Security personnel puts up cordon tape at the site of a deadly collapse of an under-construction building, in Syokimau, near the SGR Terminus, on the Nairobi–Mombasa highway, near Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 13, 2026. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Reuters

Published : 13 Nov 2026, 05:45 PM

Updated : 13 Nov 2026, 05:45 PM

Six people died near Kenya's capital Nairobi after a building under construction collapsed on Friday, local media outlet Citizen TV reported.

"Six people killed after a building under construction collapsed near the SGR Terminus in Mlolongo on the Nairobi–Mombasa highway," the outlet reported in a post on the X platform. The structure fell around 9:52am, Citizen added.

The accident happened weeks after another building, a 12-storey structure, also collapsed in Nairobi on Oct 23, killing eight people.

Image
General view of the site of a deadly collapse of an under-construction building, in Syokimau, near the SGR Terminus, on the Nairobi–Mombasa highway, near Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 13, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

The Kenya Red Cross said in a post on X that at least three people had been rescued and taken to hospital.

Building collapses in Kenya are frequent, and mainly caused by poor workmanship, substandard materials, weak supervision and faulty structural designs, among other factors, according to the state-run Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis.

Related Stories
Kenyan cult leader jailed for 200 years for 190 child murders
Kenyan cult leader jailed for 200 years for 190 child murders
Bella Poarch tells the story behind the algorithm
Bella Poarch tells the story behind the algorithm
Tigers build strong platform in Mirpur Test
Tigers build strong platform in Mirpur Test
Kenya reports second Ebola case
Kenya reports second Ebola case
Read More
Minimum net pension raised to Tk 10,000
Minimum net pension raised to Tk 10,000
Rahul accuses Modi of ‘tapping his phone’
Rahul accuses Modi of ‘tapping his phone’
Young ton, Henry’s haul power NZ rout of India
Young ton, Henry’s haul power NZ rout of India
Bangladesh-India consular talks delayed again
Bangladesh-India consular talks delayed again
Read More
Opinion

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa
Read More