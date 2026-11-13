Six people dead near Kenya's capital after building collapses - Citizen TV

Security personnel puts up cordon tape at the site of a deadly collapse of an under-construction building, in Syokimau, near the SGR Terminus, on the Nairobi–Mombasa highway, near Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 13, 2026. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Security personnel puts up cordon tape at the site of a deadly collapse of an under-construction building, in Syokimau, near the SGR Terminus, on the Nairobi–Mombasa highway, near Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 13, 2026. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Six people died near Kenya's capital Nairobi after a building under construction collapsed on Friday, local media outlet Citizen TV reported.

"Six people killed after a building under construction collapsed near the SGR Terminus in Mlolongo on the Nairobi–Mombasa highway," the outlet reported in a post on the X platform. The structure fell around 9:52am, Citizen added.

The accident happened weeks after another building, a 12-storey structure, also collapsed in Nairobi on Oct 23, killing eight people.

General view of the site of a deadly collapse of an under-construction building, in Syokimau, near the SGR Terminus, on the Nairobi–Mombasa highway, near Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 13, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

The Kenya Red Cross said in a post on X that at least three people had been rescued and taken to hospital.

Building collapses in Kenya are frequent, and mainly caused by poor workmanship, substandard materials, weak supervision and faulty structural designs, among other factors, according to the state-run Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis.