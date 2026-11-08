November 08, 2026

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Dhaka, Khulna lead in dengue admissions and deaths

November has already claimed 42 lives, following 174 deaths in October and 148 in September

Dhaka, Khulna lead in dengue admissions and deaths

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 08 Nov 2026, 07:06 PM

Updated : 08 Nov 2026, 07:06 PM

Bangladesh has reported the deaths of three more dengue patients in a 24-hour count, while 2,333 patients were admitted to hospitals during the period.

The deaths take this year’s toll to 462.

November has already seen 42 deaths in its first eight days, following 174 in October and 148 in September, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Sunday.

Two of the deaths were reported in the Dhaka Division, which also recorded the highest number of admissions at 1,124 over the 24-hour period.

The division has logged 61,393 hospitalisations and 221 deaths this year. A further 2,728 patients are being treated there.

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Khulna had the second-highest number of admissions, with 332 in the past day. It has recorded 22,351 patients and 84 deaths this year.

The other divisions reported 272 admissions in Chattogram, 232 in Barishal, 213 in Rajshahi, 75 in Rangpur, 70 in Mymensingh and 15 in Sylhet.

The figures bring this year’s hospital admissions to 149,913, with 143,389 patients discharged. Another 6,063 remain in hospitals across the country.

The health directorate has kept dengue hospitalisation and death records since 2000. The worst year was 2023, when 321,179 people were hospitalised and 1,705 died.

Last year, more than 102,000 patients were admitted and over 400 died.

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