Bangladesh reports 2 more deaths from dengue, suspected measles

Another person died with measles symptoms in Dhaka Division and another from dengue in Khulna over the past 24 hours.

Since Mar 15, a total of 1,252 people have died from measles and its symptoms, including 1,147 deaths involving suspected cases and 105 confirmed measles deaths, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths involving measles symptoms, at 512.

Sylhet follows with 202, Chattogram with 110, Rajshahi with 93, Mymensingh with 89, Barishal with 68, Khulna with 56 and Rangpur with 17.

In the latest 24-hour period, 987 people across the country showcased symptoms of measles and 887 were admitted to hospitals. Measles was confirmed in 97 people during the period.

Meanwhile, dengue has claimed 419 lives in Bangladesh this year, including 174 in October alone, according to official data.

A health bulletin issued on Saturday said 1,633 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals between 8am on Friday and the following 24 hours.

Dhaka Division accounted for 604 admissions. The other divisions recorded 281 in Chattogram, 234 in Barishal, 228 in Khulna, 149 in Rajshahi, 70 in Mymensingh and 67 in Rangpur.

A total of 100,035 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals this year, of whom 128,345 have been discharged, according to the bulletin.

The figures for admissions and discharges do not reconcile, and the DGHS data may contain an error.

The DGHS has been tracking dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000. The highest annual toll was recorded in 2023, when 321,179 people were hospitalised and 1,705 died from the disease.

More than 400 people died from dengue last year, while the number of diagnosed cases exceeded 102,000.

The health directorate has been tracking measles cases, suspected infections and deaths since Mar 15.

However, not all patients who visit hospitals or remain outside the healthcare system undergo measles testing, making it difficult to establish the actual number of infections.

The DGHS records data only for patients who seek treatment and are admitted to hospitals.