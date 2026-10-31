Prosecutor suspects Tahsif was killed for ‘filming Hasina’s departure’

Police suspect former Air Force officer Tahsif Souri may have been killed for “recording and circulating” a video of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina leaving Bangladesh, a prosecutor told a Dhaka court.

The court on Saturday remanded murder suspect Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip for four days.

The prosecution sought seven days to investigate Dwip’s suspected involvement.

Inspector Firoz Uddin, investigating officer, said custody was necessary to prevent Dwip fleeing or obstructing the investigation.

Prosecutor Azizul Haque Didar said Tahsig had filmed Hasina’s departure and shared the footage on social media.

“The victim may have been killed for this. The suspect must be remanded to find out the facts and who else was involved,” he told the court.

Dwip’s lawyers, Monirul Islam and Mutasim Billah, opposed the request. Monirul said Dwip and Tahsif had been close for six years and Tahsif’s father had never accused Dwip.

He questioned why Tahsif would visit a drug den at 2am.

“The suspect is facing a media trial. We also want the truth to emerge,” Monirul said, adding that Dwip had cooperated with investigators.

He questioned whether Tahsif’s death was murder or suicide, saying the body bore no visible injuries.

Mutasim denied Dwip’s involvement, saying he had cooperated with law enforcers. Metropolitan Magistrate Hasib Ullah Piyas ordered four days’ remand.

Didar later said Dwip faced allegations under sections 203, 201 and 34 of the Penal Code, relating to withholding information, destroying evidence or shielding an offender, and joint liability.

Tahsif’s body was recovered from the Turag River near Rajabari Ghat on Wednesday.

He had left home on Tuesday evening after Dwip called him.

Dwip was taken into custody on Thursday. Police recovered Tahsif’s motorcycle in Tongi the next morning using information he provided. He was arrested after his father filed a murder case on Friday.