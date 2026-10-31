October 31, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Iranian official says US attacked fishing boats off Qeshm Island, state media reports

The alleged strike comes amid heightened tensions, with Iran warning of an immediate response to threats

Iranian official says US attacked fishing boats off Qeshm Island, state media reports
Fishermen in a boat near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, Oct 6, 2026. Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/via WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 31 Oct 2026, 07:14 PM

Updated : 31 Oct 2026, 07:14 PM

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, citing a Hormozgan province official, said on Saturday that the US had attacked two fishing boats near Qeshm Island.

There was no immediate US confirmation of the attack. The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Local Iranian officials said the attack wounded one fisherman, Iranian media reported.

The reported attack comes as Iran's Supreme Leader has ordered the armed forces to respond immediately and without "geographic limits to any enemy threat".

Related Stories
Saudi defence pact countries hold talks in Iran
Saudi defence pact countries hold talks in Iran
Iran presses US to accept Hormuz proposal
Iran presses US to accept Hormuz proposal
Iranian woman faces death sentence over blasphemy
Iranian woman faces death sentence over blasphemy
'11 Indians hurt' in Hormuz tanker attack
&#039;11 Indians hurt&#039; in Hormuz tanker attack
Read More
US accused of attacking Iranian fishing boats
US accused of attacking Iranian fishing boats
Bay depression triggers port warnings
Bay depression triggers port warnings
2 die from dengue, suspected measles
2 die from dengue, suspected measles
‘Hasina exit video’ suspected motive in Tahsif murder
‘Hasina exit video’ suspected motive in Tahsif murder
Read More
Opinion

Md Hasnain

Are we doing enough to save our soil?
Md Hasnain

Sabir Mustafa

Trump’s political legacy hangs in the balance
Sabir Mustafa

Jamie McGeever

Lula’s win deals blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’
Jamie McGeever

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters
Read More