Depression deepens south of Bangladesh as ports hoist cautionary signal

A depression has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Sea, after a well-marked low-pressure area moved west-northwest and intensified.

The system may move further west-northwest and strengthen, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in a special bulletin.

At noon on Saturday, its centre was 1,375km south of Chittagong Port, 1,295km south of Cox’s Bazar, 1,395km south of Mongla and 1,345km south of Payra.

Winds near the centre were reaching sustained speeds of 40km per hour, gusting to 50kph, the department said. The sea remained rough near the depression.

Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No. 1.

Fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been advised to remain out of the deep sea until further notice.

The notice is intended to keep vessels clear of rough waters around the developing weather system.