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300 panicked tourists rush out amid fire at Cox’s Bazar hotel

The fire started on the ground-floor parking lot at The Sea Princess Hotel on Friday afternoon

300 panicked tourists rush out amid fire at Cox’s Bazar hotel

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 23 Oct 2026, 09:43 PM

Updated : 23 Oct 2026, 09:43 PM

Within a week of a fire at a Cox’s Bazar tourist resort that claimed 10 lives, another fire has broken out at a hotel in the district.

However, no casualties have been reported in the latest incident.

The fire started on the ground-floor parking of The Sea Princess Hotel in Sugondha Point in the beach town on Friday afternoon, according to Dolon Acharya, senior station officer of the Cox’s Bazar Fire Service and Civil Defence.

He said a unit from the nearby Fire Service station quickly reached the spot after the fire was reported. However, hotel authorities had brought the fire under control before its arrival.

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Dolon said it is initially believed the fire started from a short circuit in a generator. He added that no one was injured in the incident.

The hotel's Managing Director Abdul Kader said there were more than 300 tourists in the hotel when the fire broke out. However, everyone is safe, he added.

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Kader said that the hotel has adequate firefighting facilities and it was possible to avoid a major incident due to quick work by the staff.

Although there were no casualties in the fire, some parts of the parking area, including the generator, were damaged.

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