Two die of measles symptoms in a day, 75 more cases confirmed

Two more people have died of measles symptoms over a 24-hour period.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Friday that the toll from the disease since Mar 15 has reached 1,251.

Of them, 1,146 died with symptoms and 105 had confirmed cases of the disease.

The latest deaths were recorded in the Sylhet and Khulna divisions in the 24 hours to 8am on Friday, the DGHS said.

Dhaka Division has logged the highest number of deaths among patients with symptoms this year at 511, followed by Sylhet with 202, Chattogram 110, Rajshahi 93, Mymensingh 89, Barishal 68, Khulna 56 and Rangpur 17.

Symptoms appeared in another 1,316 people over the past 24 hours, and measles was confirmed in 75.

Hospitals admitted 1,171 patients with symptoms: Dhaka Division 356, Chattogram 259, Sylhet 136, Barishal 130, Khulna 114, Mymensingh 104, Rangpur 28 and Rajshahi 44.

Between Mar 15 and Tuesday, 202,639 patients were admitted with symptoms, and 194,399 have since recovered and gone home.

This year, 227,673 people have developed symptoms, of whom 23,770 tested positive.

The health directorate has kept count since Mar 15, but not every patient is tested, so the real number of confirmed cases is difficult to determine.

Its figures cover only patients who come to hospital and are admitted.