Seven more deaths from suspected measles take toll to 1,162

Bangladesh has reported another seven suspected measles deaths, while another 1,180 have been admitted to hospitals with symptoms of the disease over the past 24 hours.

The Directorate General of Health Services reported the figures in its latest update on Sunday.

In the 24 hours from 8am Saturday, Sylhet recorded the highest number of deaths, with three. Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna and Rangpur each reported one death.

The health directorate has been tracking measles cases and deaths since Mar 15.

The latest figures bring the combined death toll from confirmed measles and suspected cases to 1,162, including 1,058 deaths among people with measles symptoms and 104 confirmed measles deaths.

So far, 205,028 people with measles symptoms have sought hospital care.

Of them, 182,047 have been admitted for treatment, and 174,469 have been discharged.

Dhaka Division has recorded the most deaths among people with measles symptoms, at 477, followed by Sylhet with 187.

The toll stands at 94 in Chattogram, 93 in Rajshahi, 81 in Mymensingh, 62 in Barishal, 47 in Khulna and 17 in Rangpur.