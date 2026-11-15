Eight more die with measles symptoms in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has recorded eight more deaths with measles symptoms in a day, lifting the combined toll of confirmed and suspected cases to 1,344.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Sunday that six of the deaths in the 24 hours from 8am on Saturday were in the Dhaka Division, and one each in Chattogram and Khulna.

Of the 1,344 deaths since Mar 15, 1,209 were people with measles symptoms and 105 were confirmed cases.

Dhaka Division has recorded the most symptom-related deaths, 542, followed by Sylhet with 214, Chattogram with 121, Rajshahi and Mymensingh with 93 each, Barishal with 70, Khulna with 58 and Rangpur with 18.

Health officials found symptoms in 1,414 people nationwide in the past 24 hours, and 158 tested positive.

Hospitals admitted 1,292 patients with symptoms in that time: 476 in Dhaka, 262 in Chattogram, 177 in Sylhet, 101 in Khulna, 94 in Barishal, 77 in Mymensingh, 45 in Rajshahi and 60 in Rangpur.

Since mid-March, 221,539 people with symptoms have been admitted to hospital, and 212,402 of them have recovered and gone home.

The bulletin puts this year’s total at 248,060 patients with symptoms, of whom 25,269 have tested positive.

The directorate has tracked measles cases and deaths since Mar 15. Not every patient, in or out of hospital, is tested, so the true number of confirmed cases is hard to pin down.

The count covers only patients who come to or are admitted to hospitals.