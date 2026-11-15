Cabinet backs monthly VAT filing, import tax cuts before Ramadan

Monthly VAT returns, dropped in the budget, are set to become mandatory again as the government moves to turn a revised ordinance into law.

The cabinet gave in-principle and final approval to the draft legislation at a meeting on Sunday.

It also approved tax concessions on imports of dates, apples and oranges before Ramadan.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman presided over the meeting at the Secretariat, according to a Cabinet Division press release.

The Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duty Ordinance was issued in October. The government is now seeking to convert it into law.

Under the previous law, businesses had 15 days after every three tax periods, or three months, to file VAT returns.

The revised ordinance changed that requirement, making returns due within 15 days of each tax period, meaning every month.

The Cabinet Division said the draft Value Added Tax and Supplementary Duty (Amendment) Act, 2026, was approved after vetting by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division for passage during the current parliamentary session.

For Ramadan, the duty on imported dates has been cut from 25 percent to 5 percent until Mar 10.

The cabinet also approved a reduction in the overall tax burden on oranges under HS code 08051090 and apples under HS code 08081090 from 121.78 percent to 61 percent between Jan 24 and Feb 23.