November 15, 2026

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Eight more deaths push Bangladesh’s dengue toll to 499

Dhaka Division accounts for the largest share of new hospital admissions, with cases reported across all eight divisions

Eight more deaths push Bangladesh’s dengue toll to 499

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 15 Nov 2026, 06:02 PM

Updated : 15 Nov 2026, 06:02 PM

Dengue deaths in Bangladesh are nearing 500, with eight more people dying from the mosquito-borne disease over the past 24 hours.

The latest fatalities take this year’s toll to 499, while 1,952 new patients were admitted to hospitals over the same period, bringing the number of hospitalisations to 162,509, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Sunday.

Of the eight deaths, five were reported in Dhaka Division and one each in Mymensingh, Chattogram and Khulna divisions.

Dhaka Division recorded the highest number of new admissions, with 873 patients.

Another 259 were admitted in Chattogram, 240 in Rajshahi, 209 in Barishal, 193 in Khulna, 91 in Mymensingh, 74 in Rangpur and 13 in Sylhet.

The health directorate has tracked dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000.

The worst year was 2023, when 321,179 people were hospitalised and 1,705 died.

Last year, more than 400 people died and over 102,000 were admitted.

Doctors urge people to destroy Aedes mosquito breeding sites, discard stagnant water left for more than three days and seek medical advice as soon as possible if they develop a fever.

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