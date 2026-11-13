November 13, 2026

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Measles toll in Bangladesh passes 1,300 as five more die with symptoms in a day

Health officials record 148 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours

Measles toll in Bangladesh passes 1,300 as five more die with symptoms in a day

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 13 Nov 2026, 05:18 PM

Updated : 13 Nov 2026, 05:18 PM

Bangladesh has recorded five more deaths with measles symptoms in a day, lifting the combined toll of confirmed and suspected cases to 1,304.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said on Friday that three of the deaths in the 24 hours from 8am on Thursday were in Sylhet Division, and one each in Dhaka and Mymensingh.

Of the 1,304 deaths since Mar 15, 1,199 were people with measles symptoms and 105 were confirmed cases.

Dhaka Division has recorded the most symptom-related deaths, 535, followed by Sylhet with 213, Chattogram with 120, Rajshahi and Mymensingh with 93 each, Barishal with 70, Khulna with 57 and Rangpur with 18.

Health officials found symptoms in 1,271 people nationwide in the past 24 hours, and 148 tested positive.

Hospitals admitted 1,172 patients with symptoms in that time: 414 in Dhaka, 233 in Chattogram, 168 in Sylhet, 140 in Barishal, 80 in Mymensingh, 78 in Khulna, 45 in Rajshahi and 14 in Rangpur.

Since mid-March, 219,247 people with symptoms have been admitted to hospital, and 210,401 of them have recovered and gone home.

The bulletin puts this year’s total at 245,562 patients with symptoms, of whom 25,028 have tested positive.

The directorate has tracked measles cases and deaths since Mar 15. Not every patient, in or out of hospital, is tested, so the true number of confirmed cases is hard to pin down.

The count covers only patients who come to or are admitted to hospitals.

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