Government starts subsidised rice sales for garment workers at Tk 30 per kg

The government has launched a special Open Market Sale (OMS) programme to sell subsidised rice to garment workers at Tk 30 per kg.

Under the programme, each worker can buy up to 10 kg of rice per month, according to a press statement from the Ministry of Food on Friday.

Initially, rice is being sold through 66 mobile sales points in Dhaka city, Savar, Dhamrai, Gazipur, Narayanganj and different parts of Chattogram district, including Chattogram city.

Each truck carries five tonnes of rice, with a total of 330 tonnes available for sale every Friday. The programme will continue until further notice, the ministry said.

Of the total allocation, 30 tonnes are being sold through six mobile sales points in Dhaka city, 40 tonnes through eight in Savar, 10 tonnes through two in Dhamrai, 150 tonnes through 30 in Gazipur, 50 tonnes through 10 in Narayanganj and another 50 tonnes through 10 in Chattogram.

Rice sales will take place in two shifts every Friday. The first shift will run from 10am to 12:30pm, while the second will take place from 2:30pm to 5pm, subject to the availability of stocks.

Garment workers can buy rice under the programme by showing their factory identity cards and signing the muster rolls.

The programme is being implemented under the overall supervision of the Directorate General of Food, which operates under the Ministry of Food.

The ministry said separate monitoring teams from the ministry and the food directorate were conducting on-site inspections to ensure transparency, accountability and proper implementation of the programme.

In addition, one monitoring officer has been assigned to each truck to oversee sales throughout the operation.