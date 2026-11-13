Sonia Gandhi recalls how Bachchan residence became her ‘parental home’ in memoir

For Sonia Gandhi, the Bachchan family residence was more than just a place to stay when she arrived in India. It became her “maayka”, or parental home, with the family embracing her as one of their own during her wedding to Rajiv Gandhi in 1968, she recalls in her memoir, "Belonging – A Journey of Love".

The book offers a glimpse into those early years, from Teji Bachchan's maternal affection to the family's role in her wedding celebrations, according to The Indian Express.

Amitabh Bachchan grew up in Allahabad with his parents, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. The family shared close ties with the Gandhis, including Rajiv, who would later become India's prime minister.

Amitabh previously spoke about those ties during the 15th season of the television programme "Kaun Banega Crorepati". He said his father was a close friend of Jawaharlal Nehru, while his mother and Indira Gandhi also became friends after meeting in Allahabad.

When Rajiv and Sonia married in 1968, the Bachchans took on the role of the bride's family.

Teji Bachchan Became a Mother Figure

Sonia writes that she arrived in India in January 1968 and stayed at the Bachchan family home in Delhi.

Rajiv, his brother Sanjay Gandhi and Amitabh went to the airport to receive her. At the time, Amitabh had yet to establish himself as a film star.

At the house, Teji welcomed Sonia with a warm embrace and a smile, immediately putting her at ease.

"I felt at once relieved and reassured. She was to become a mother figure, ever ready to help, teach, and counsel me," Sonia wrote.

The following morning, Sonia met Harivansh Rai Bachchan, who later helped her learn Hindi.

She recalled spending much of her time with Rajiv either at the Bachchan home or at his family home, where he lived with his mother, then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Sonia also remembered being woken by the sounds of Harivansh Rai's morning routine.

Sonia Gandhi poses with her autobiography. Photo: AskAnshul via X

Her room was at one end of the house, and she would often wake to his footsteps as he walked around the property. After falling asleep again, she would be woken by his prayers.

"Uncle Bachchan blowing a conch shell to awaken the gods, followed by the ring of his prayer bell," she wrote.

Bachchan Home Hosted Sonia's Mehendi Ceremony

The Bachchan home also served as Sonia's maayka during her wedding to Rajiv, with some of the pre-wedding celebrations held there.

"In the Indian tradition, it is generally the girl's family that takes the responsibility for the wedding arrangements. In my case, except for the floral jewellery and mehendi ceremonies that would be held at the Bachchans', everything else would be conducted in Rajiv's mother's home, just as if I were the daughter of the house," Sonia wrote.

Amitabh, who was working in Kolkata at the time, travelled to Delhi for the intimate wedding celebrations.

Recalling the mehendi ceremony at the Bachchan residence, Sonia said tea and snacks were served as guests sang and celebrated.

The festivities were led by Rajiv's friend Amit, then a corporate executive, who had travelled from Kolkata for the occasion.