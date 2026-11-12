Sonia Gandhi's autobiography to be adapted into Telugu film, Rs 20mn pledged

The film will explore different stages of Sonia Gandhi's life. Photo: NDTV

The film will explore different stages of Sonia Gandhi's life. Photo: NDTV

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's autobiography, “Belonging: A Journey of Love”, is set to be adapted into a Telugu feature film, with Rs 20 million already pledged towards its production.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President Jagga Reddy announced the initiative at a meeting of Congress workers in Sangareddy on Thursday.

During the meeting, Jagga Reddy urged party leaders and workers from the constituency to contribute to the project. Congress constituency convenor Julakanti Anjaneyulu pledged Rs 20 million for the film.

Reddy proposed forming a 50-member committee to oversee the initial production work. The committee will operate under the supervision of Gandhi Bhavan Public Relations Officer Hariprasad, writes NDTV.

He urged party workers to pool their resources and ensure the film is produced within a reasonable budget.

"You spend on elections, right? Consider this a similar expense. Let's mobilise the budget and select a good director," he told the gathering.

Once preparations are complete, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud will be invited to formally launch the film's shooting, he said.

The party also plans to purchase copies of Sonia's autobiography and distribute them among workers to help them understand her personal experiences and political journey.

The proposed film will trace Sonia's life, from her association with the Gandhi family to her emergence as a prominent political figure in India.

It is expected to portray her life as Indira Gandhi's daughter-in-law, Rajiv Gandhi's wife and the mother of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. The film will also explore the challenges she faced following the assassinations of Indira and Rajiv, including raising her children while navigating political responsibilities.

Reddy said Sonia had established a distinct identity in India's diverse political landscape.

He also recalled her decision to decline the prime minister's post despite calls from Congress leaders to take up the position following the formation of the United Progressive Alliance government. Instead, she had backed Manmohan Singh for the job.

Describing the decision as a historic moment, Reddy credited Sonia, Singh and Rahuli with playing important roles in shaping the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

He also said people wanted another prime minister from the Gandhi family and expressed hope that Rahul would eventually assume the country's top political office.