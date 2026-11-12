November 12, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Sonia Gandhi's autobiography to be adapted into Telugu film, Rs 20mn pledged

The proposed film will trace her life, from her association with the Gandhi family to her emergence as a prominent political figure in India

Sonia Gandhi&#039;s autobiography to be adapted into Telugu film, Rs 20mn pledged
The film will explore different stages of Sonia Gandhi's life. Photo: NDTV

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 12 Nov 2026, 12:28 PM

Updated : 12 Nov 2026, 12:28 PM

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's autobiography, “Belonging: A Journey of Love”, is set to be adapted into a Telugu feature film, with Rs 20 million already pledged towards its production.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President Jagga Reddy announced the initiative at a meeting of Congress workers in Sangareddy on Thursday.

During the meeting, Jagga Reddy urged party leaders and workers from the constituency to contribute to the project. Congress constituency convenor Julakanti Anjaneyulu pledged Rs 20 million for the film.

Reddy proposed forming a 50-member committee to oversee the initial production work. The committee will operate under the supervision of Gandhi Bhavan Public Relations Officer Hariprasad, writes NDTV.

He urged party workers to pool their resources and ensure the film is produced within a reasonable budget.

"You spend on elections, right? Consider this a similar expense. Let's mobilise the budget and select a good director," he told the gathering.

Once preparations are complete, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud will be invited to formally launch the film's shooting, he said.

The party also plans to purchase copies of Sonia's autobiography and distribute them among workers to help them understand her personal experiences and political journey.

The proposed film will trace Sonia's life, from her association with the Gandhi family to her emergence as a prominent political figure in India.

It is expected to portray her life as Indira Gandhi's daughter-in-law, Rajiv Gandhi's wife and the mother of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. The film will also explore the challenges she faced following the assassinations of Indira and Rajiv, including raising her children while navigating political responsibilities.

Reddy said Sonia had established a distinct identity in India's diverse political landscape.

He also recalled her decision to decline the prime minister's post despite calls from Congress leaders to take up the position following the formation of the United Progressive Alliance government. Instead, she had backed Manmohan Singh for the job.

Describing the decision as a historic moment, Reddy credited Sonia, Singh and Rahuli with playing important roles in shaping the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

He also said people wanted another prime minister from the Gandhi family and expressed hope that Rahul would eventually assume the country's top political office.

Related Stories
Sonia Gandhi's memoir fuels fresh political row
Sonia Gandhi&#039;s memoir fuels fresh political row
Rahul Gandhi acquitted in defamation case
Rahul Gandhi acquitted in defamation case
Rahul Gandhi's nephew says he was forced to remove protest artwork
Rahul Gandhi&#039;s nephew says he was forced to remove protest artwork
No need for superhero: BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over Batman mask
No need for superhero: BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over Batman mask
Read More
Tuchel committed to England until Euro 2028
Tuchel committed to England until Euro 2028
Fire guts 9 businesses in Khagrachhari
Fire guts 9 businesses in Khagrachhari
Garment worker killed in Siddhirganj crash
Garment worker killed in Siddhirganj crash
2 held over in Narail ‘gang rape’
2 held over in Narail ‘gang rape’
Read More
Opinion

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa
Read More