October 26, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi acquitted in defamation case, TV channels report

The Congress leader has faced multiple legal battles linked to his political speeches

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi acquitted in defamation case, TV channels report
Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, addresses students at an event in Chennai, India, Oct 10, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters

Published : 26 Oct 2026, 02:45 PM

Updated : 26 Oct 2026, 02:45 PM

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India's main opposition Congress party, was acquitted in a defamation case by a local court on Monday, TV channels said.

• The acquittal comes at a time when Gandhi is leading a united opposition campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Election Commissioner over a controversial revision of voter lists

• Gandhi, 56, the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty and top leader of Congress, which has mostly ruled India since it gained independence from the British, was in court in the northern town of Sultanpur when the verdict was pronounced

• His supporters burst crackers, beat drums and waved party flags as he left the court after the acquittal, images on TV showed

• Gandhi was accused of calling India's powerful Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then head of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a "murder accused", during a state election campaign speech in 2018

• The case was filed in Sultanpur town of Uttar Pradesh state by a BJP member and the verdict was announced on Monday

• A court in Modi's home state of Gujarat had convicted Gandhi in 2023 in a separate defamation case over a "Modi surname" remark, which briefly cost him his seat in parliament

Related Stories
Rahul Gandhi's nephew says he was forced to remove protest artwork
Rahul Gandhi&#039;s nephew says he was forced to remove protest artwork
No need for superhero: BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over Batman mask
No need for superhero: BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over Batman mask
India’s CJ rejects Kharge, Rahul meeting request: report
India’s CJ rejects Kharge, Rahul meeting request: report
Rahul Gandhi detained in election chief protest
Rahul Gandhi detained in election chief protest
Read More
Bolsonaro refuses to recognise Lula win
Bolsonaro refuses to recognise Lula win
‘Secret meeting’ row: Porwar dares Rashed to prove claim
‘Secret meeting’ row: Porwar dares Rashed to prove claim
6 more die of ‘measles’
6 more die of ‘measles’
‘Mixing fiction with history is a crime’: Netaji’s grandnephew
‘Mixing fiction with history is a crime’: Netaji’s grandnephew
Read More
Opinion

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
Read More