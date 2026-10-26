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Aliza Zaman set to become MP in by-election to Mishty’s vacant seat

She thanks BNP chief Tarique Rahman for nominating her

Aliza Zaman set to become MP in by-election to Mishty’s vacant seat

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 26 Oct 2026, 03:07 PM

Updated : 26 Oct 2026, 03:07 PM

BNP candidate Aliza Zaman has submitted her nomination papers for the reserved women's seat rendered vacant by the resignation of Ferdousy Ahmed Mishty.

Returning Officer Moin Uddin Khan confirmed that Aliza submitted her nomination form at the Election Commission on Monday, the deadline for filing papers.

Aliza serves as a member of the BNP central executive committee, joint convenor of the Pirojpur District BNP, and Barishal division organisational secretary for central Jatotabadi Mohila Dal.

Speaking at the Nirbachan Bhaban after submitting her papers, Aliza expressed her gratitude to BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for selecting her as the party nominee.

Under the schedule, nomination papers will be scrutinised on Tuesday, with appeals allowed on Wednesday and settled on Oct 29.

The last day to withdraw candidacy is Nov 1, symbols will be allotted on Nov 2, and voting is set for Nov 12.

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Under the rules for distributing reserved women’s seats in parliament, the seat goes to the BNP, so no other party can field a candidate.

If there are no problems with her papers, Aliza will be declared elected unopposed once scrutiny and appeals are complete, with no need to wait for polling day.

Mishty, a BNP reserved-seat MP, resigned on Oct 1 after she was accused of involvement in an attack, looting and vandalism at the Radda Maternal and Child Health-Family Planning Centre in Dhaka’s Mirpur.

The seat was later declared vacant and the Election Commission announced the by-election schedule.

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