‘100 percent true’: Rashed on Jamaat’s Indian spy meeting, Porwar wants proof

Md Rashed Khan, political assistant to the prime minister, has alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar and two other party leaders have held a “secret meeting” with a senior Indian intelligence officer.

In a Facebook post on Monday, he claimed the meeting took place in Dhaka’s Baridhara on Oct 16, after Maghrib prayers.

Jamaat leader ATM Masum was also present, he said.

Porwar has denied the claim and asked for proof, while Rashed insists it is “100 percent true”.

Rashed wrote that those who speak out against India all day must explain why they sat with the officer.

Meeting an Indian diplomat is not the same as meeting a senior intelligence officer, he said.

“If Porwar practises ethical politics, I hope he will clear the matter up,” Rashed wrote. “Otherwise it will be assumed that Jamaat is involved in a deep conspiracy against the state, and the first trap is a plan for a Jamaat movement alongside the Awami League.”

Asked by bdnews24.com, Porwar said: “This is completely false. They can make up a picture with AI if they want. Let them make one.”

Told of the reply, Rashed said: “Not everything needs a photo. The meeting is 100 percent true. Did he meet an intelligence agency to take pictures? How can the leader of an Islamic party say ‘no’?”