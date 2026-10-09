Advocate of auto-rickshaw drivers’ demands owns 700 himself: DNCC chief Safiqul

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Administrator Safiqul Islam Khan has claimed that the leader advocating acceptance of auto-rickshaw drivers’ demands, in an apparent reference to Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar, himself owns 700 auto-rickshaws.

He made the claim on Friday morning during a July-themed artwork programme on the pillars of the metro rail between Mirpur-12 and Agargaon.

Safiqul said, “The secretary general of a major political party said that the government should accept the demands of auto-rickshaw drivers.

“...That is a ridiculous statement. Later, an investigation reportedly found that the leader in question owns 700 auto-rickshaws. We believe that people cannot keep getting away with it by changing their colours time and again.”

On Oct 5, Jamaat leader Porwar said, “I believe the government should accept the demands made by auto-rickshaw drivers.”

Commenting that freedom does not mean acting arbitrarily, Safiqul said, “We had promised that if the BNP government took responsibility for running the country, it would deliver full democracy and an independent Bangladesh. That does not mean people can do whatever they want.”

“On that day, we saw leaders and activists of various political parties taking part in the name of the auto-rickshaw movement. There is not a single person in Bangladesh who would go out onto the streets to demonstrate in support of auto-rickshaws.

“Who were the people there that day? Men with long beards and caps. Their political identity, marked by the arrow symbol beside them, has already been exposed.”

Again in an apparent reference to Jamaat-e-Islami, he alleged that a party was trying to push sidewalk vendors into “unethical activities”.

“We have all the documents and all the information,” he said.

On Sept 30, the DNCC launched a drive to evict illegal occupants from pavements in Mirpur. An excavator struck an electrical wire while shops were being removed, severing it and starting a fire, after which hawkers clashed with police and city corporation staff.

Three garbage trucks were set on fire, and police vehicles, an excavator and several buses were vandalised. Journalists were also allegedly attacked. Several people, including police personnel, were injured.

Safiqul said he had warned that day that anyone trying to play games over the footpaths or occupy them again would have to do so “over his dead body”.

“Once again, in front of my dear journalist friends, I want to tell the people of Mirpur and the residents of my beloved city: if anyone tries to hatch a fresh conspiracy, I am ready to thwart it together with the city people present here today.”

He said a monitoring team had been formed to oversee footpaths cleared of illegal occupation.

“Team members are monitoring the areas every morning and evening. We will free the footpaths in every part of Dhaka city from illegal occupation.”