Sayeed Khokon remanded again for 5 more days

A Dhaka court has granted an additional five days to police to question former Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sayeed Khokon in a case over the alleged murder of teenager Abdul Motaleb in the capital's Dhanmondi during the July Uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Ismail issued the order on Tuesday following an application by the case investigating officer.

The defendant's lawyer Golam Rabbani confirmed the matter to bdnews24.com.

[Update to follow]