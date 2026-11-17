Former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon has been arrested by Special Response Battalion-1 (SRB-1).

He was arrested from a house in Dhaka's Baridhara around 7am on Tuesday, said SRB's Law and Media Wing Director MZM Intekhab Chowdhury.

"He has been handed over to the DB (Detective Branch)," he said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police DB chief Shafiqul Islam told bdnews24.com at 10:45am that the SRB handed over Khokon to the DB around 8am. They will decide in which case he will be arrested.

Khokon, the son of former Dhaka mayor Mohammad Hanif and Awami League Executive Committee member, was elected DSCC mayor in 2015. He was not the party’s nominee in the next round of the mayoral election.

In the 12th parliamentary elections, he was elected as a member of parliament from the Dhaka-6 constituency on the Awami League ticket.

On Dec 23, 2024, after the July Uprising, a court banned Khokon and his family from leaving the country.