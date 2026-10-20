October 20, 2026

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Police recover body of Pakistani national in Khilgaon

Khilgaon Police Station Sub-Inspector Zubayer says investigators initially suspect that Shahbaz died by suicide following a family dispute

Police recover body of Pakistani national in Khilgaon

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 20 Oct 2026, 01:44 PM

Updated : 20 Oct 2026, 01:44 PM

Police have recovered the hanging body of a Pakistani national, identified as 26-year-old Mohammad Shahbaz, from a house in Dhaka’s Khilgaon.

He was found at a rented flat on the ground-floor of a building on Road No. 9/5 in Block F of South Banasree around 8:30am on Tuesday.

Shahbaz was later taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Khilgaon Police Station Sub-Inspector Zubayer said investigators initially suspect that Shahbaz died by suicide following a family dispute.

According to Zubayer, the building’s caretaker spotted him in the morning and alerted police.

Police then went to the scene, broke open the door and found Shahbaz hanging from a ceiling fan with a bedsheet tied around his neck. He was taken to the hospital, where a doctor declared him dead around 11am.

Shahbaz was a businessman. His father’s name is Nazir Ahmed. He hailed from Chah Ghulam Mohammad village under Jalalpur Police Station in Pakistan’s Multan district.

Zubayer said the body has been kept at the DMCH morgue for a postmortem.

“The cause of death can be confirmed once the postmortem report is available,” he said.

Legal proceedings over the incident are under way.

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