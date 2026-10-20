Govt wants unity, they want to sow confusion, says PM Tarique Rahman

While the government is trying to move forward alongside all the people of the country, a group is trying to “sow confusion”, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said.

Anyone trying to call the 2024 student-led mass uprising into question should raise their statements or demands in parliament, he said.

The premier made the remarks in a speech given at the Dharmasabha Puja Mandap of Radha Govinda Temple in Rangpur city on the Mahanabami day of Durga Puja.

Tarique said, “For some time now, we have seen that the unity we want to create, the unity the current government wants to create, the unity with which the current government wants to move forward alongside everyone, and we see a group trying to spread different kinds of confusion.”

He said there were previous attempts to embroil the Liberation War of Bangladesh in controversy, but the people of the country did not accept it.

Similarly, Tarique alleged that “some groups” were trying to call the July Uprising into question.

He said, “I would like to speak to everyone, all the people who love democracy, and say on behalf of the people who love democracy - please do not create controversy over the student uprising of 2024.”

Urging anyone to raise their statements or demands in parliament, the prime minister said the people have sent their representatives to parliament. There, through debate and discussion, decisions should be taken that are good for the people and the state.

‘Government for All’

Tarique pledged to work for all people without making any distinction between those who voted for the BNP and its candidates in the elections and those who did not.

He said, “The current government wants to be a government that for those who voted for this government, and also for those who did not.”

The prime minister said the government wants to develop all areas in a balanced manner, taking into account the economic capacity of the state.

As part of this, Tk 18 billion has been allocated for the development of Rangpur metropolis in the last two weeks at an Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting.

In addition, the head of government highlighted the initiative to build necessary infrastructure in Upazilas, unions and villages in the Rangpur district through the local government system. This includes initiatives to build bridges, culverts, schools and colleges.

The prime minister called on everyone to work together while setting aside political and social differences to advance development.

'I Did Not See Religion During the Liberation War'

In his speech, Tarique highlighted the participation of people of different religions, views and classes in the Liberation War and the movement for the establishment of democratic rights in Bangladesh.

He said that, during the Liberation War in 1971, people fought to liberate the country without considering their religious identity. Later, people of all religions and classes took to the streets in the movement for the establishment of democratic rights.

Referring to the 2024 mass uprising, the prime minister said that people of different classes and professions, regardless of party, perspectives, creed and caste, took part in that movement too.

People of different religions have been living together in Bangladesh for a long time, Tarique said. He emphasised maintaining such an environment so that everyone can live in peace in the future as well.

"If we want to build the Bangladesh we hope for in the coming days, then people of all religions and views will have to work together for the country and build the Bangladesh of our expectations.”

The premier emphasised the importance of education, healthcare and employment opportunities to meeting the expectations of the people of the country. He also called on everyone to work together to maintain peace and order.

Tarique that the people want stability in the country and want to live in peace and security. The government is also working towards that goal, he said.

The prime minister extended his greetings on the occasion of Durga Puja to the Hindu community and urged people of all religions to live together in peace and participate in the work of building the Bangladesh people have dreamt of.

When the prime minister arrived at the temple at 11am on Tuesday, he was welcomed by Temple Committee President Bhabatosh Sarkar Bachchu, General Secretary Khokon Sarkar, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad Rangpur District President Ram Jiban Kundu, Rangpur Metropolitan Puja Committee General Secretary Prashant Kumar Roy and Member Secretary Palash Kanti Nag.

The prime minister exchanged greetings with devotees at the Puja pavilion and shook hands with the representatives of the Hindu community.

It is Tarique's first visit to Rangpur since winning the 11th parliamentary election and assuming the office of prime minister.

He is also scheduled to visit Puja pavilions in Rajshahi and Chattogram before returning to Dhaka at night.