President Fakhrul, Prime Minister Tarique send Durga Puja greetings to all

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman have issued “messages of harmony” on the day the formalities of Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival for Bangladeshi Hindus, began.

They emphasised the importance of creating a “safe environment” for all citizens of the country to practice their respective religious rituals and ceremonies. They also reiterated their commitment to ensuring such an environment.

The heads of state and government made the remarks in separate messages, where they extended heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all Hindus in Bangladesh and abroad on Friday.

The main formalities of this year's Durga Puja began this morning with the Kalparambha and Bihit Puja in temples on the occasion of the Sashti. The festival will conclude with the immersion of idols of the Goddess Durga on Bijaya Dashami on Wednesday.

The president said that the underlying message of Durga Puja is the destruction of evil forces and the triumph of truth, beauty and welfare. He said it embodies a call for justice and humanity,

“The Hindu community in this country has been celebrating Durga Puja for a long time in a festive atmosphere, indicating communal harmony among us,” the president said, noting the festival is deeply intertwined with the enduring social culture and heritage of Bengal.

“During this festival, people from all walks of life are bound together by ties of goodwill, mutual empathy and a sense of brotherhood,” he said.

He expressed his hope that the Durga Puja would shine with the light of truth and beauty and that the bonds of harmony and goodwill among all, regardless of religion or caste, would be strengthened.

Stating that the present democratic government is 'committed' to ensuring religious freedom and equal “The government is extending support for the management, renovation and development of religious institutions and places of worship of followers of the Sanatan faith, just as it does for institutions of other religions,” he said.

“Alongside providing monthly honorariums to priests, initiatives are being taken to further strengthen the activities of the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust and to make religious welfare grants and their management more effective and coordinated,” he added.

Fakhrul called on authorities to ensure an environment where all religious communities could observe their rituals and festivals with spontaneity and joy.

The president said it is the responsibility of the state and all to ensure that no person is subjected to discrimination, deprivation or insecurity due to their religion, caste or communal identity.

Prime Minister Tarique said in his message that people of different faiths, groups, tribes and communities should observe their religious practices with great enthusiasm.

This reflects the beauty of Bangladesh's age-old religious and social values and cultural traditions, he said.

Tarique said, “Equality, human dignity and social justice are fundamental to all religions, while the welfare of humanity is one of their principal teachings.”

“Therefore, alongside practising their respective religious beliefs and cultures, it is essential for everyone to maintain an atmosphere of peace in society through mutual respect, honour and compassion among people.”

Referring to Bangladesh’s recent political changeover, he said Bangladesh was once again resuming its democratic journey.

"After the expulsion of fascists at the cost of thousands of lives, Bangladesh has now started its journey back to the path of democracy. A huge campaign to rebuild Bangladesh has begun. Our commitment is to establishing a safe and humane Bangladesh for the welfare of all citizens, regardless of party, opinion, religion, or caste."

"Everyone has their own religion, but the state belongs to all and everyone has the right to security," the prime minister said, urging all members of the Hindu community to celebrate Durga Puja “peacefully and safely”.