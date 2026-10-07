Tarique raises allocations for Durga Puja and Kathin Chibar Dan

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has handed over cheques totalling Tk 80 million to representatives of the Hindu and Buddhist communities for the Durga Puja and Kathin Chibar Dan ceremonies.

His Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Swadhin said the cheques were handed over on Wednesday following an exchange of views with representatives of the two communities at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the Secretariat.

Of the amount, Tk 50 million was allocated to the Hindu Religious Welfare Trust for Durga Puja and Tk 30 million to the Buddhist Religious Welfare Trust for Kathin Chibar Dan, the ceremony of offering robes to Buddhist monks.

The Hindu Religious Welfare Trust had sought Tk 40 million for Durga Puja, while the Buddhist Religious Welfare Trust had requested Tk 20 million for Kathin Chibar Dan.

The premier increased both allocations by Tk 10 million.

The funds will be distributed to the respective beneficiaries through the two religious welfare trusts and district administrations, with beneficiaries receiving the money through their bank accounts, according to the deputy press secretary.

Representatives of both communities thanked the prime minister and expressed gratitude to the government for the increased allocations.

During the meeting, Tarique said the government was working for the welfare of all citizens irrespective of religion or caste.

“We want to build a Bangladesh where religion, caste, or identity will not stand as a barrier to people's rights and opportunities. Our goal is to ensure equal rights and dignity for every citizen of the country," he said.

Representatives of the Hindu community also thanked the prime minister for extending the government holiday for the upcoming Puja, saying the decision had heightened the festive spirit.

They and representatives of the Buddhist community also raised different issues, needs and demands with the prime minister, who listened to them attentively, Shahadat said.

Leaders of the Hindu community invited the prime minister to visit Durga Puja pavilions.

Tarique extended greetings to the Hindu community on Durga Puja and to the Buddhist community on Kathin Chibar Dan, wishing peace, prosperity and wellbeing for all citizens.