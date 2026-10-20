October 20, 2026

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30 Bangladeshis freed from Cambodia immigration detention centre return home

The workers had been detained after arriving in Phnom Penh to return home from Cambodia

30 Bangladeshis freed from Cambodia immigration detention centre return home

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 20 Oct 2026, 03:13 PM

Updated : 20 Oct 2026, 03:13 PM

Thirty Bangladeshis released from the Immigration Detention Centre in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, have finally returned home.

They arrived at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 12:15pm on Tuesday on a Thai Airways flight, TG-321.

The 30 workers are Mohammad Harun Or Rashid, Mohammad Abdul Wadud, Mohammad Tarlib Hasan Titul, Sumit Chandra Das, Rakib Hossain, Bappi Das, Mohammad Labon Sheikh, Mohammad Abdur Rahman, Mohammad Billal Hossain, Mohammad Mostafa, Nur Nabi, Mohammad Imon Ali, Mohammad Barkatullah, Mohammad Rubel Mia, Ali Ahmed, Zahidul Islam, Shamsul Alam, Mohammad Abdur Rahman, Abu Jaher Sabuj, Shawon, Nahid Dhali, Raju Hossain, Mohammad Tayeb Ali Sheikh, Simon Bhuiyan, Mohammad Rashedul, Mohammad Akash Ahmed, Mohammad Shimul Ali, Ashikur Rahman, Mohammad Alamin PK and Mohammad Kabir.

The workers had travelled to Cambodia in search of jobs but became trapped in scam centres in the country.

The Cambodian government later offered them an opportunity to return home without paying fines, prompting them to register their names for repatriation.

As part of the process, they arrived at Phnom Penh airport on Sept 3.

However, immigration police detained 32 people during immigration checks over their irregular status and other complications.

Two of them were subsequently released, while the remaining 30 were held at the country's Immigration Detention Centre.

Following an application by Anirban Survivor Voice Foundation, the first secretary of the labour wing at the Bangladesh Embassy in Bangkok was asked to take the necessary steps to secure the detained Bangladeshis' release and arrange their swift return home.

After completing the required procedures in stages, the 30 workers returned to Bangladesh on Tuesday.

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