ICT-2 frames charges against 26 over the killing of Mugdho, 10 others during July Uprising

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 has ordered the trial of 26 people, including former Dhaka-18 MP Mohammad Habib Hasan, over the killing of Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho and 10 others in Uttara during the July Uprising.

A three-member judicial panel led by Tribunal Chairman Justice Nozrul Islam Chowdhury formally framed charges against the accused on Sunday, ordering the trial to begin.

The court has set Nov 4 for the prosecution's opening statement and the start of witness testimony.

The other two members of the panel are Justices Md Manjurul Bachid and Noor Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.

Prosecutors Faruque Ahmed, Marzina Raihan, Tareque Abdullah, Moinul Karim and Shahidul Islam Sardar attended the hearing.

Defence lawyers Sultan Mahmud and Abul Hasan, along with other state-appointed lawyers, represented the accused.

Eight detained suspects were brought before the tribunal on Sunday morning. In their presence, the tribunal chairman read out the two charges.

Asked whether they pleaded guilty or not guilty, the accused in the dock denied the charges and sought justice.

Eight Detained Accused

The eight detained accused are Mirza Salahuddin, former additional deputy commissioner of the Uttara Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP); Md Mojibur Rahman, former chief of Uttara East Police Station; Md Hossain Ali, a former constable at the Azampur Police Outpost; Monowar Islam Chowdhury Robin, president of the Awami League's Uttara West unit; Md Delwar Hossain Rubel, a Jubo League president; Awami League leader Md Sohel Rana; Md Shah Alam, vice-president of a ward unit of Swechchhasebak League; and Md Irfanul Haque Gazi, an Awami League activist in the Turag Police Station area.

18 Accused at Large

The remaining 18 accused are absconding. They include former MP Habib Hasan, former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman, former deputy commissioner of the DMP's Uttara Division Kazi Ashraful Azim, former additional deputy commissioner Md Tohidul Islam, former assistant commissioner Sumon Kar, former officer-in-charge of Uttara West Police Station BM Farman Ali, former inspector (operations) of Uttara East Police Station Mahmudul Hasan, former sub-inspector Khaled Anwar, former assistant sub-inspector Md Rokonuzzaman, and former constable Md Abu Sayem.

The other accused at large are Awami League leader Md Alauddin Al Sohel; former Dhaka North City Corporation councillor Jahangir Hossain, also known as Yubraj; Md Farid Ahmed; DM Shamim; Md Anichur Rahman Naim; Md Afsar Uddin Khan; Murtafa Bin Omar, also known as Sathil, vice-president of the Chhatra League's Uttara West unit; and Jubo League leader Zakir Hossain, also known as Mithu, from the Turag area.

Two Charges over Killings on Jul 18 and 19

The prosecution has brought two charges against the accused.

The first charge alleges that on Jul 18, 2024, indiscriminate firing was carried out to suppress the student-led Anti-Discrimination Movement on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway and in surrounding areas of Uttara.

Mugdho, an MBA student at Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), was shot dead in Sector 3 of Uttara while helping take injured people to hospital and distributing water and biscuits among protesters, according to the charge.

The same day, Jahiduzzaman Tanvin, Sheikh Fahmin Zafar, Md Shakil Hossain, Md Sabbir Hossain and Sajib Sarker were allegedly shot dead in Uttara.

The charge also alleges that Uber driver Mokhlesur Rahman, also known as Durjoy, was crushed under the rear wheel of an armoured personnel carrier (APC) belonging to the police. His body was then thrown into the Turag River to conceal it.

The prosecution further alleges that five people, including Mehedi Hasan, were shot and seriously injured with the intention of killing them.

The second charge concerns Jul 19, when indiscriminate firing was allegedly carried out again against protesters in the same area.

The prosecution alleges that Ridwan Sharif, also known as Riyad Joy; Md Sabbir Islam; Md Asadullah; and Naima Sultana were killed in the firing. Raisul Rahman Ratul was also allegedly shot and seriously injured in an attempt to kill him.

The prosecution has described the incidents covered by both charges as crimes against humanity committed in a planned, widespread and systematic manner.