Former education minister Nahid sent to jail over ‘July Uprising killing’

Former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid has been sent to jail in a murder case over the killing of a madrasa student during the July Uprising in Dhaka.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court issued the order on Thursday after a hearing. Nahid’s lawyer did not seek bail.

Uttara West Police Station Sub-Inspector Mahmudul Hasan Morol applied to keep Nahid in custody, saying investigators might later seek his interrogation in connection with the case.

Prosecution Sub-Inspector Helal Uddin said the court accepted the application.

Nahid was arrested from his home near Sector 13 of Uttara West Police Station around 2am on Wednesday.

According to the case documents, madrasa student Sadikul Islam joined the protests in Uttara West on Jul 19, 2024.

Around 3pm that day, leaders and activists of the Awami League’s youth wing Jubo League and student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League reportedly attacked protesters. They chased and beat people indiscriminately before opening fire.

Sadikul was shot in the abdomen. He was rescued and admitted to Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital, where he died on Jul 20 while undergoing treatment.

Ashraf Siddiqui filed the murder case with Uttara West Police on Sept 15, 2024.